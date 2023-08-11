Rick Scott visits Fleming Island, presents action plan updates on student safety

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — On Thursday morning, Sen. Rick Scott visited Fleming Island to discuss his action plan update with Clay County officials.

Scott’s action plan update focuses on child safety on social media, and students’ access to these websites at school. The senator was joined in his speech by Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie, Clay County District Schools Police Chief Kenneth Wagner and other law enforcement leaders from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Green Cove Springs Police Department and Orange Park Police Department.

“Parents know what is best for their children and keeping them safe is my top priority. I am thankful for the opportunity to travel to Clay County and hear from parents and their community leaders about what they are most focused on when it comes to raising their families,” said Scott. “Unfortunately, the fentanyl crisis continues to rage, AI has started to creep into our kids’ lives, the border is wide open and I hear from parents that they’re constantly worried about their children — it is time to act. That is why I have introduced extensive legislation such as my Social Media Act to combat drug sales online and my School Guardian Act and Luke and Alex School Safety Act to bolster school safety measures.”

Superintended Broskie also had a chance to speak and discussed how Clay County plans to keep schools safe and protects students this 2023-2024 school year.

