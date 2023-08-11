The Barbershop hosting 6th annual back-to-school event before DCPS heads back Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Barbershop, a local hair place, is hosting its 6th annual back-to-school event by providing DCPS students with free backpacks, food and discounted haircuts.

The event runs from Aug. 11 to 13 during business hours, and is meant to help DCPS students check the last boxes off their checklist before heading back to school Monday morning.

The event will be hosted by all three Barbershop locations, which can be found below:

All kids cuts come with a free drawstring bag with school supplies while supplies last.

For more information, check out the Barbershop’s Instagram.

