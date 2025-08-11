Teen arrested after school shooting threat at Orange Park High

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Just one day before the start of the new school year, a 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting at Orange Park High School.

The incident has left the Clay County community shaken, with parents and residents questioning what could drive a teen to make such a threat.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on August 7, deputies were notified that an unknown suspect had made multiple threatening phone calls to a juvenile victim the previous day. The calls came from a blocked number. When the victim finally answered, the caller threatened to shoot them on the first day of school.

Authorities said the suspect appeared to know the victim personally, referencing specific details that raised concern. The victim informed their family, and when the victim’s mother got on the phone, the suspect reiterated the same threat — this time directly to her as well.

The suspect was a 16-year-old student who was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. He has since been transported to a juvenile detention center in Jacksonville.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked quickly with the school district to ensure the threat was neutralized before students returned to class.

For parents like Marquez Delafield, the situation is deeply personal and alarming.

“You know, after losing friends and family to gun violence, I understand the precautions you’ve got to take — but that’s just the way we live.”

Delafield said the incident raises difficult questions about how society is influencing young people.

“How do we get to a point in society where a 16-year-old feels like they shouldn’t wanna kill somebody?”

“As parents, we’ve got to do better.”

Community member Heaven Armstrong said the timing of the threat — just before the new school year — makes it even more disturbing.

“Crazy, especially with school about to start on Monday. I just couldn’t imagine.”

“Glad they got him in jail before school started.”

Officials say safety remains a top priority as students return to the classroom.?

