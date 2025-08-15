Tiny puppies, big need: Clay County Animal Services seeks urgent milk donations

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Animal Services is urgently seeking donations of puppy milk replacement to help their bottle-fed puppies grow strong.

The animal shelter is running low on puppy milk replacement, which is essential for puppies’ nutrition and development.

Donations can be made directly to the shelter or through their Amazon Wishlist, which can be accessed here.

The shelter emphasizes that every scoop of milk replacement helps provide the necessary nutrition for the puppies to thrive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]