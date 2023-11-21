Woman found dead behind Orange Park dumpster was 18-year-old from Jacksonville, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about a woman whose body was found behind a dumpster on Sunday afternoon in Orange Park.

According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the victim is an 18-year-old “Jane Doe.”

Deputies first responded to the 460 block of Bentwood Lane, which is west of the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road, on Sunday around 12:10 p.m.

The report said the woman was near a dumpster, “found unresponsive and covered in what appeared to be blood.”

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the woman is from Jacksonville.

Robbery-Homicide detectives are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide, CCSO said in a news release on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 904-264-6512. You can also submit tips via the SaferWatch App: https://alerts.saferwatchapp.com/43651895.

