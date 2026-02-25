Clay Electric offers $2,000 scholarships to local seniors

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay Electric is giving high school seniors a shot at a $2,000 scholarship this year.

At least 25 students will be chosen for the award.

The scholarship is open to public, private, and homeschooled seniors who live in a Clay Electric service area.

To be eligible, students must be graduating at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Applications are being accepted now, but the deadline is coming up on April 6, 2026.

Click here for the application form.

For more details, visit Clay Electric’s website or contact the company directly.

