Close encounters with Florida wildlife

Jacksonville, Fl — After another nice, cool early morning we’ll enjoy a warm, dry day. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking signs of better rain chances ahead.

Three Big Things to Know:

Bear Hunt: St. Augustine Police and FWC are tracking a bear that has been spotted early today in Downtown and south Lincolnville. Residents are urged to use caution. Black bears prefer to avoid people and will usually move on quickly.

Bear Attack: Florida Fish and Wildlife says a bear is believed to have killed a man and his dog in a nature preserve. FWC officials said Monday the attack occurred near Jerome in Collier County east of Naples south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area. FWC has not released the man’s name and have not said precisely when the attack happened. Officials were using drones and searching for the bear that they believe is still in the area.

Butt Out: Jacksonville Beach City Council unanimously bans smoking on the beach. It was a unanimous vote last night. The ban does include e-cigarettes and vapes, however state law does not allow a ban on unfiltered cigars. Violators would be subject to a fine of up to $50. The beach smoking ban is effective immediately.

City passes ban on smoking and vaping on Jacksonville Beach.

St. Johns County Commissioners are drafting restrictions on e-bikes, following recent injury incidents and a study showing the frequency of related injuries escalating annually in Florida. Action News Jax Finn Carlin breaks down some of the restrictions under consideration.

