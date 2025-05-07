Closures Scheduled for Vilano Boat Ramp During Dredging Project

St. Johns County, Fla — St. Johns County has scheduled temporary closures at the Vilano Boat Ramp due to ongoing dredging operations aimed at improving navigation and safety.

Due to narrow channel conditions during low tide and the presence of heavy equipment, the contractor has formally requested temporary closures to ensure safe and efficient progress. The proposed closure schedule is as follows:

May 12–15: Closed May 16-18: Open May 19–22: Closed May 23-26: Open May 27–30: Contingency option to close (if needed)

These closures are consistent with past precedent—during the 2017 Vilano dredging project, the ramp was closed for 10 days to facilitate safe and effective work.

About the Project

The Vilano dredging is part of St. Johns County’s Annual Pre-Dredge Survey Program, which was recently launched to track sediment accumulation at key public boat ramps, including Vilano, Doug Crane, and Butler West. This data helps anticipate maintenance needs and informs annual budget planning.

The Vilano dredge project will remove approximately 6,000 cubic yards of sediment from the channel and boat basin. During the dredging period, the parking area and facilities will not be impacted.

What’s Next

County staff will review and finalize the proposed temporary closure schedule Monitoring of dredging operations will continue through project completion Staff will investigate the cause of increased sediment accumulation to inform future planning

