Coast Guard prepares ports for Tropical Storm Debby, urgent safety measures announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, Coast Guard captains of the ports (COTP) implemented port conditions for northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and all associated terminals and facilities due to the anticipated impact of Tropical Storm Debby. Forecasts indicate that sustained tropical-storm-force winds may reach these areas within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Key Directives:

All ocean-going commercial vessels and barges over 500 gross tons should plan to depart from the ports.

Vessels intending to stay must immediately contact the COTP and submit a written safe mooring plan.

Vessels unable to leave 24 hours before the storm’s arrival are advised to seek alternative destinations.

Pleasure craft owners should find a safe harbor.

Port facilities should review heavy weather plans and take necessary precautions. Approximately eight hours before the expected arrival of gale-force winds (above 39 mph), most bridges will be locked down and remain closed until the severe weather passes. Vessels evacuating via the St. Johns River or the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway should depart early to avoid bridge closures.

Safety Warnings:

Stay off the water: The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities diminish as storm conditions worsen.

For updated port condition changes, visit the Coast Guard’s Homeport website. Follow the Coast Guard on Twitter for breaking news and find additional information on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

PADET Jacksonville Office: 904-714-7606

904-714-7606 After Hours: 786-393-4138

