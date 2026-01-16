Cold weather brings flurry of issues across Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the colder temperatures didn’t bring any snow flurries to the Jacksonville area, they did bring a flurry of problems.

“I was uncomfortable, my feet couldn’t get warm,” said Cindy Sheldon.

Sheldon lives in Mandarin with her daughter, three dogs, and another family member who has cancer.

She says her HVAC unit stopped working Thursday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax went inside her house while a service technician with A/C Designs was inspecting the issue.

It was 67 degrees inside Sheldon’s house while we were there. But she says it was even colder the previous night.

“It was probably about 63 (degrees) in the house,” Sheldon said. “I was shivering.”

A/C Designs managers say within the first hour of work they had 35 calls to fix broken heaters. After that, they say that number doubled.

“Whenever it gets very cold the system runs its hardest especially in 30 degree weather,” Jacob Barbary, Service Technician with A/C Designs, said. “The weather has a huge impact.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.