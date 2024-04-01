Pass Go: 2nd Annual MONOPOLY Tournament to take place at Oceanway Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No stealing from the bank in these games.

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will be hosting the 2nd annual MONOPOLY Tournament at the Oceanway Center on Sat., May 18. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will get underway at 9:45 a.m.

As we all know how long the usual family game of MONOPOLY can take, Jax Parks and Rec said the tournament will be played in 75-minute rounds.

The Official Hasbro-recognized MONOPOLY tourney will pit 72 players against each other in two qualifying rounds. The top 16 players will advance to the Semifinal round, and the top four players will compete for the Championship.

Kids, ages 12 and up, and adults are eligible to play. There will be a $5 fee that includes an entry to participate, light refreshments, and a t-shirt.

“Last year’s winner was 81-year-old Richard Manno from Oldsmar, Florida,” the City of Jacksonville said. “The last MONOPOLY World Championship was held in 2015 in Macau, China, won by Nicolo Falcone from Italy.”

To register scan the QR code on the flyer above or click here. Spots are limited and registration on the day of the tournament will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The top four players will win a Visa Gift Card in the amounts of $150 (top prize), $75, $50, and $25.

