Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for service

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center will open for service to citizens of Columbia County.

The location of the Disaster Recover Center will be in the former Lake City Reporter Building at 180 E Duval St, Lake City, FL 32055.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

The Disaster Recovery Center will act as a centralized hub for services and government entities to work with residents toward full restoration from the effects of Hurricane Idalia. Housed within the center will be several entities offering a variety of services including but not limited to the following:

· Department of Children and Families- Providing Hope Navigators and Crisis Counseling agencies for disabilities

· FEMA-Answering questions and providing resource connections for residents

· Department of Elder Affairs- Providing representation and resources for the elderly

· Department of Veteran Affairs- Providing resources connection for veterans

· Legal Services of North Florida- Providing a rotation of legal representation and resources

