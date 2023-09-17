Mandatory evacuations stopped after hydrochloric acid spill near Philips Highway, JFRD reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 4:07 a.m.: Residents are now permitted to return home and portions of Philips Highway have been reopened, as declared by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Update…evacuations have stopped and the residents may return to their homes…Philips highway is being reopened as well. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 17, 2023

Original: A hazardous material incident has forced the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department to issue a mandatory evacuation order, as hydrochloric acid reportedly spilled from a railcar in the 7100 block of Philips Highway early Sunday morning.

JFRD is responding to manage the situation and prioritize the safety of local residents. This chemical leak incident, situated in the vicinity of Philips Hwy near JTB, presents a grave and potentially life-threatening scenario.

Residents near the 7100 block of Philips Highway are being strongly advised to adhere to the following instructions:

Gather your family and pets: Ensure that all family members and pets are accounted for and ready to evacuate.

Follow signs and law enforcement instructions: Cooperate with law enforcement officers and follow any posted signs and instructions.

Action News Jax is actively investigating the origin of this spill and engaging with city officials on who must be evacuated.

Jacksonville officials are closely monitoring the situation and remain committed to providing timely updates as additional information becomes available.

Those who live inside the marked area on the map are advised to evacuate due to the spill. The area is marked according to the PBS warning system.

Hydrochloric acid leak prompts evacuations in 7100 block of Philips Highway s Crews are working a hazardous material incident to a rail car in the 7100 block of Philips Hwy involving hydrochloric acid. Mandatory evacuations are taking place.

Ensuring the safety of residents is their paramount concern, and all requisite measures are being taken to address this emergency.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

Crews are working a hazardous material incident to a rail car in the 7100 block of Philips Hwy involving hydrochloric acid. Mandatory evacuations are taking place. pic.twitter.com/JOw2cXSwFM — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 17, 2023

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.







