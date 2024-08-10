Columbia County issues additional boil water advisories after damage left from Debby

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — The effects from Debbie still linger as Columbia County has issued another boil water advisory.

The County issued the new boil water notices for the following areas:

McCulley RV Park

Cool Breeze Mobile Home Park

Previously, the county issued advisories for:

Lance Water

Suwannee Valley Estates

Billy Bon’s Lounge & Package

Woodgate Village

The Florida Department of Health has asked residents to make water safe by following these directions:

Boil water advisory Columbia County has issued additional boil water advisories. (Florida Department of Health)

