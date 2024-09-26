Columbia County, Lake City officials meet ahead of expected major impacts from Hurricane Helene

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City and Columbia County officials met Thursday morning ahead of the expected major local impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team forecasts people in Lake City can expect 2 to 4 inches+ of rain and wind gusts of up to 85 mph overnight Thursday. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies and first responders will have to shelter in place themselves once winds reach above 45 miles per hour. Sheriff Mark Hunter warned Thursday morning it may be difficult to receive immediate assistance in case of an emergency at times.

“Hunker down and I can tell you as soon as this thing gets to where we can get out,” he said. “I know my guys and the county workers will be ready to get out there and help people and get us back in normal order.”





Five shelters are now open across Columbia County for those in need at the following locations:

• Winfield Community Center

• Fort White High School gym

• Deep Creek Community Center

• Richardson Community Center

• Special Needs Shelter: Westside Elementary

However, it’s important to note pets are not allowed at the above listed shelters. Pets instead can be dropped off at the ShandsLakeShore Medical Plaza North white building on North Franklin Street, right across from LakeShore hospital. That building was approved for use by a county commissioner vote Thursday morning. The facility will be supervised while the pets are housed there.

“You must bring proof of vaccinations for your pet, you must bring pet food and a cage for them,” explained Columbia County Commissioner Chairman Ron Williams. “So it’s not just a shelter where you just turn your dog out with you and they run around, they have a cage they have to be in.”

County officials also said they’ll be out canvassing the damage as soon as possible Friday morning.

To report fallen trees or non-emergencies, you can call the citizen information hotline at 386-719-7530





