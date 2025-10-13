Columbia County man wins $500K on Florida Lottery scratch-off

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Columbia County man just won half a million dollars playing a Florida Lottery Scratch-Off game.

Joseph Demaio, of Lake City, claimed his $500,000 prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He bought the winning ticket at Tower Road Supermarket in Gainesville and chose a one-time lump sum payment.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are approximately one in four, making Demaio’s win particularly noteworthy.

