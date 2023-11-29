Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spreading cheer, and presents, throughout community

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the community to come together for the children this holiday season.

“Deputy Claus or a Cause” is a yearly event that will take place on Dec. 23.

CCSO said that members of the department will escort Santa Claus to various neighborhoods throughout the community to hand out early Christmas presents to children. This is the third year that the department has held this type of event.

“Our community is so giving and has been great to support us with causes we support throughout the year, Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “This is a way for us to give back to the community and our employees have been started a fund where they donate from each paycheck to help support this event.”

For more information, contact Captain David Wingate at 386-758-3912 or Lieutenant Howard Bulthius at 386-758-1376.

Drop-off locations for children’s gifts are down below and the deadline to do so is Fri., Dec. 15:

CCSO Operations- 4917 U.S. Hwy. 90 East

Judicial- 135 N.E. Hernando Ave.

Detention Facility- 389 NW Quinten St.

Ft. White District Office- 118 SW Wilson Springs Rd.

