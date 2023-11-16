Have you seen me? Lake City police looking for missing, endangered man who left hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Eugene Evans Jr.

Evans was last seen on Nov. 16 at around 1:15 a.m. in the area of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City. He is a 45-year-old Black man who stands at approximately 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has short, dark hair.

Evans was last seen wearing blue patient scrubs with no shoes. Police believe he is heading west.

If you see Evans, call Lake City PD immediately at 386-752-4343 or call 911.

