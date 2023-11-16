Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars star quarterback, calls out nasty comment: ‘This is not okay’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence took issue with a nasty comment, Fox news reported.

A “fan” commented on the quarterback’s Instagram post celebrating Marissa’s 24th birthday this past Saturday.

The quarterback issued a sweet birthday post stating, “Happy birthday to this beauty! Can’t imagine my life without you,” he captioned the post. “The more I know you, the more I love you! You’re a gem. Thanks for all you do for myself and everyone in our life - you’re incredible. I love ya.”

One person used this opportunity to take aim at her, trolling, “Hope God takes your man. Incompetent,” the person wrote with trash emojis. “You’re only in it for the money anyway.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Read: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence’s relationship timeline

Marissa Lawrence was not happy with it. She asked her 328,000 followers to report the account.

“I don’t usually post this stuff but this is not okay…. Please report this account,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawrence did not appear to escalate the situation further.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence married in 2021. The two had been dating since they were in high school.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lawrence is in his third season with the Jaguars. He has 2,120 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. Jacksonville is 6-3.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.