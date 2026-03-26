Colombian tourists attacked by homeless man in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — What was meant to be a peaceful vacation in the nation’s oldest city turned into a scary scene for a visiting family earlier this week.

St. Augustine Police report that a family visiting from Colombia was walking near the intersection of Cathedral Place and Cordova Street when they were targeted in an unprovoked attack. According to officials, 38-year-old William Marsh, identified by police as a local homeless man, approached the group and began a violent confrontation.

“They were walking through St. Augustine when they were approached by a male, William Marsh,” Dee Brown, Public Information Officer for the St. Augustine Police Department, said. “He approached them, assaulted one, and committed battery on another.”

The police report detailing the incident is harrowing. Marsh allegedly grabbed one woman by the neck while saying something in English—a language the victims did not understand. He then reportedly threatened to punch another family member before several bystanders intervened, causing Marsh to flee the scene.

Officers apprehended Marsh shortly after the encounter. Records show this is far from his first brush with the law.

“He’s a repeat offender... he has a record. He’s known to the police department,” Brown stated, noting prior arrests for battery, burglary, and felony charges. Marsh now faces new charges of assault and battery and remains behind bars.

Despite the incident, many tourists feel safe when being in the area on Thursday.

“I feel perfectly safe walking the streets,” Richard Rogers, a visitor from New Jersey, said. Zuleika Avelino, visiting from Savannah, echoed that sentiment, noting the generally friendly atmosphere of the area.

However, for others, the attack serves as a stark reminder to stay alert. Nadiia Babchenko, another visitor, urged fellow tourists to “be careful, be cautious.”

Her companion, Katerina Babchenko, added a somber reflection on the unpredictability of travel: “Enjoy now, live your life now, because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Maybe what’s to happen in the next hour.”

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