COMING SOON: Nassau Pickleball 365 courts to open

NASSAU, Fla - — Nassau Pickleball 365 courts will be coming soon to the Nassau County area.

Nassau Pickleball 365, founded by Shelly and Bruce Duncan, will feature 8 individually fenced and covered courts to protect from rain, debris, and sun. Also featured will be a Clubhouse where members can buy equipment, a kitchenette, and an area for food trucks.

Nassau Pickleball 365 will feature various Drop-In Play sessions that will be organized by skill level or leagues, such as a Men’s and Woman’s league.

A limited number of memberships will be offered for patrons to purchase to make reservations as well as have access to reduced rates. Membership drives will begin in November, where it will be open for everyone to play.

Nassau Pickleball is expected to be ready by end of year 2024.

