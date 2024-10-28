Local

COMING SOON: Rhythms of Honor Zumba for Veterans

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Northeast Florida Women Veterans organization, located at 2133 Broadway Avenue, says it is experiencing problems with a leaky roof. The City of Jacksonville is now working with the Public Works Department to address this issue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local event has been announced which will support local woman veterans.

Rhythms of Honor Zumba for Veterans, a high-energy Zumba class, will feature instructors from all across Northeast Florida. 100% of proceeds will be going to the local organization, Northeast Florida Woman Veterans.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 9, at The Link in Ponte Vedra from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For any questions regarding registration or other event details, click HERE.

