Community cleanup team ‘G.L.A.D.D. Dads’ take first place in Jacksonville’s Litter League

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads has been named the winner of Jacksonville’s inaugural Litter League competition, which concluded on August 30, after two months of community cleanups.

The competition, which turned litter collection into a team sport, saw neighborhood teams across Jacksonville collecting trash from streets, parks, and public spaces. Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads, led by team captain Michael Robinson, emerged victorious by removing over 50 bags of trash and bulky debris, showcasing their commitment to a cleaner city.

“Every bag collected, every block cleaned, makes a difference,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads showed the heart of our community and set the standard for future Litter League teams. Their dedication is Duval pride in action.”

As champions, Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads received the grand prize, which includes throwing out the first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on September 9 and a celebratory night in a private suite at VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium during the game against the Memphis Redbirds.

The Jacksonville Litter League, featuring its raccoon mascot T.P. McClean, encourages residents to form teams and compete for community bragging rights while working to keep the city clean.

The city expressed gratitude to all participating teams for their efforts in promoting civic pride. A fall campaign in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, featuring new prizes, is set to be announced soon.

