Community mourns as vigils honor victims of tragic boating accident, search continues for missing child

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two vigils were held tonight for the tragic boating incident that claimed the lives of two adults and one child. One child is still missing after a boat capsized late Friday night.

Two candlelight vigils filled with comfort, sorrow, and tears for the three victims who lost their lives Friday night when their boat capsized..And the one young girl still missing.

“My prayer immediately on Friday was, ‘Lord, comfort that poor family’s heart,’” said a neighbor.

People gathered to offer prayers and share memories of their neighbors and friends who were taken too soon.

“I’m here to pray for purpose for hope for healing of the hearts of those who are in pain,” said a coworker of the family, Lizzie Mohr.

Action News Jax has confirmed that family, friends, and co-workers of the victims have identified them as Cristian Marin, his children Juan Camilo Marin and Victoria Marin, and Nubia Romero, Cristian’s mother.

At this vigil on Holly Forest Drive where that family lived nobody felt comfortable talking to the media instead showing a moment of silence.

At the Lions Club Boat Ramp, where the boat took off- a friend of “Cristian Marin” told us he was a kind man who loved his family.

“ Christian had always something to say about his family kids. It has really torn the whole community, but I myself can say that he impacted my life. He had to be an angel,” said Mohr.

A family friend and photographer shared these videos of the children.

“ I am a parent and it is the hardest road that I think any parent could face,” Mohr said.

Before the vigil ended, one neighbor reminded everyone to love and hold their loved ones close.

JSO and other agencies are continuing to use all available resources to find the last missing victim.

