Community raises nearly $11K, 4 days after Jacksonville mother left homeless due to apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother of two who lost everything in an apartment fire on Tuesday is now seeing overwhelming support from the community, nearly reaching her $16,000 fundraising goal in just four days.

Sequenya Akins said the fire at the Desert Winds Apartments off Atlantic Boulevard started from an electrical outlet. By the time she returned home from taking her children to school, her unit was engulfed.

“I only took my kids to school and came back,” Akins said.

When she arrived, she said everything was gone.

“I lost everything from head to feet, ” Akins said.

The apartment was immediately condemned, and Akins says the complex terminated her lease that same day. After a single night of emergency shelter provided by the Red Cross, she and her children, ages 10 and 6, were forced to sleep in their car.

Despite reaching out to several agencies and churches, she says immediate help was limited. She said the only thing that mattered was that her family survived.

“The best thing that walked out of that was me and my kid.” Akins said.

But where official assistance fell short, she says, strangers stepped in. A GoFundMe launched to help the family secure temporary housing, clothing, and essential items surged with donations.

In just four days, the community has raised 98% of the $11,000 goal, which was increased Saturday from $11,000 to $16,000.

“We know together that we’re able to face tomorrow because of the beginning of the community,” Akins said.

She also said the generosity of complete strangers has filled her with gratitude.

“For us to be complete strangers to these people, my heart is full,” Akins said.

The donations have helped her replace necessities and secure temporary shelter for her family.

“I would’ve been standing here with clothes that I had on Tuesday if it wasn’t from the beginning of the community,” Akins said.

A friend has also provided a hotel room for the family to stay in for the next few days while they work to rebuild their lives.

As Akins continues searching for permanent housing, she said the community’s support has given her hope in the middle of devastation.

If you would like to help this family, click this GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-help-for-sequenyas-family-after-fire

