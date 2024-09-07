Concerts in the Plaza in St. Augustine extended to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine has announced an extension of its free summer-long music series, Concerts in the Plaza, through Thursday, September 26, to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month and the city’s 100th-anniversary celebration with Avilés, Spain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Local bands I-Vibes and The Committee will perform on Thursday, September 5, and Thursday, September 12, respectively, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., making up for earlier cancellations due to inclement weather.

In addition, two special concerts are scheduled for September 19 and September 26 as part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Cary the Day, featuring Edwin Barbosa, will perform on September 19, blending Spanish Pop, Latin Jazz, and Flamenco influences.

On September 26, ZaZa Flamenca will take the stage, delivering a multilingual performance that incorporates Gypsy Jazz, Flamenco, and Latin vibes.

All concerts begin at 6:00 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to stay and enjoy local businesses after the shows.

Free shuttle transportation from the parking garage to Cathedral Place, adjacent to the Plaza, is available on the STAR Downtown Circulator, which operates daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.