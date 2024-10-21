Condo fire displaces residents in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A fire erupted at a condo in Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday evening.

St. Johns Seriffs Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were quick to be on the scene. Red Cross arrived on the scene as well.

SJC condo fire

SJC Condo Fire

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the State Fire Marshall is conducting further investigations.

