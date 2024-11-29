Confirmation of the identities of bodies found in Glynn County pond

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — There has been recent confirmation of the identities of bodies that were found in a pond in Glynn County this past week.

Family members of Charles and Cathrine Romer confirmed to CBS News that the bodies and vehicle indeed were theirs.

Investigators believe that while on their trip back to their home in New York, Charles had lost control of the couple’s Lincoln Continental, which resulted in them crashing into the lake.

The Romers had been declared missing in 1980, and their case had been left ‘cold’ for 44 years.

The Romers family hopes to learn more about the initial investigation back in 1980, hoping to find out any information why they were not located sooner.

