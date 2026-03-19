Connected and Protected: CCDS and CCSO to host free event on how to stay safe in a digital world

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County District Schools and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will host a free community event on March 26 to educate families on digital risks and online security. The program, titled “Connected & Protected: Safety in a Digital World,” will be held at the Fleming Island High Teacher Training Center.

The partnership aims to provide community members with “armor” to stay secure in an increasingly complex digital environment. The session is designed to help master digital safety through expert-led discussions on modern technology threats.

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The presentation will cover four primary areas of digital safety. Experts will address cyberbullying and online threats, as well as the identification of dangerous apps and inappropriate content. Other topics focus on privacy, scams and identity theft. A specific portion of the program is dedicated to child exploitation awareness.

Organizers designated the event for mature audiences because the presentation includes sensitive subject matter. Due to the nature of the topics, the district stated the program may not be appropriate for children.

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Doors to the Teacher Training Center will open at 6:00 p.m. to allow attendees to visit with representatives from local agencies. Food trucks will also be available on-site for participants before the main session begins.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 26.

Parents and guardians can register to attend through the online form provided by Clay County District Schools by CLICKING HERE.

Clay County Connected and Protected

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