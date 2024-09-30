Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS returns to Jacksonville for fourth year starting Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The highly anticipated 2024 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K is set to return for its fourth year to captivate fans both on and off the course from September 30 to October 6 at Timuquana Country Club.

Player Commitments : The tournament will feature numerous players with strong Presidents Cup ties, including former captains, past players, and current assistants to U.S. Team captain and event host Jim Furyk. Notable names include Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard, Woody Austin, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jay Haas, Vijay Singh, and David Toms.

Community Impact: On Friday, October 4, an honorary first tee shot will be taken by a special young guest in collaboration with Wolfson Children's Hospital. For the fourth year in a row, the hospital will be recognized as the Charity of the Day, with proceeds supporting programs like Family Links, an initiative that addresses health-related social conditions impacting pediatric wellness.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Northeast Florida charities through The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation, supporting various local causes.

Constellation, the event’s title sponsor, is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, working toward a goal of eliminating 100 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions. Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation powers more than 20 million homes and businesses across the U.S. through its diverse energy mix of hydro, wind, solar, and nuclear resources.

For more information about Constellation, visit www.constellation.com or follow them on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.

