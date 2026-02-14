Construction begins on Heckscher Drive bike path and road improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that construction crews began work on February 9 on Heckscher Drive (State Road A1A), resurfacing the road and adding a new sidewalk and bike trail.

The project includes a 12-foot paved path along the east side of Heckscher Drive.

This new trail will link Huguenot Memorial Park to the Timucuan Trail at the Fort George River Bridge.

FDOT says the $5.6 million project will cover about half a mile and bring several upgrades, including new pavement, drainage, curbs, lighting, and guardrails.

Most construction will happen during the day on weekdays. Morning drivers won’t see lane closures between 7 and 9 a.m. The improvements are expected to wrap up in early 2027.

