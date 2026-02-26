Construction begins on new Glynn County elementary school; district seeks name suggestions

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Construction has officially commenced on a new elementary school facility in Glynn County that will replace the current Glyndale Elementary. Local officials are now seeking community input to help name the new campus, which is located off the Spur near Highway 99.

The school district is requesting name suggestions that reflect the local community. This naming process begins as work starts on the replacement facility, which is intended to provide a modern learning environment for students in the area.

The new facility is situated approximately 1.5 miles north of the intersection of the Spur and Highway 99. The school district has provided a map within the official survey to help residents identify the exact site of the state-of-the-art campus.

Community members interested in proposing a name must use an official submission form.

The deadline for all name suggestions is Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. Once the submission window closes, a naming committee will begin reviewing the entries to evaluate their suitability.

To name the school, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]