Construction of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster reportedly underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction of The Jacksonville Jaguars roster is reportedly underway.

The team agreed to terms with four players on Monday during the legal tampering period of the free agency frenzy.

The day started by adding a veteran Center Mitch Morse to a two-year, $10.5 million deal. He will be moving down south after playing for the Buffalo Bills for the past 5 years.

Before that Morse started his NFL Career with a familiar face. The 2015 second-round pick re-unites with Doug Pederson, the Chiefs offensive coordinator during the center’s rookie season.

Morse isn’t coming to the Sunshine State alone. Trevor gets a new weapon to work with as Gabe Davis agrees to terms with the Jaguars. It will be a coming home for the Wide Receiver who grew up in Fernandina Beach before playing college football at The University of Central Florida. Davis was drafted in the 4th round by the Bills in 2020. He made an impact up in Buffalo averaging almost 17 yards a catch and had 27 touchdowns over the last 4 years.

With Gabe in Clavin Ridley’s status remains to be determined.

It may be the end of the Jamal Agnew era in Jacksonville. Special teams adding Devin Duvernay from Baltimore.

The All-Pro special teams player is expected to return both kicks and punts while also providing depth at receiver.

The third-round 2020 draft pick averaged 24.8 yards per kick return during his time with the Ravens and also scored two touchdowns.

He gets a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Jags.

Last but not least, the Jags also made a move on their defense.

Darnell Savage, who played for Green Bay, signs a three-year deal to fill that safety position left open after the Jags released Rayshawn Jenkins.

Players will sign their new contract on Wednesday when the new league year begins.

