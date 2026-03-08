Container traveling from Jacksonville helps spread domestic violence awareness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new partnership in Jacksonville is helping spread the word about support for domestic violence survivors.

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico unveiled a 40-foot shipping container wrapped with messages from Hubbard House, the domestic violence center that serves Duval and Baker counties.

The container includes information about the National Domestic Violence Hotline so anyone who sees it, even outside Northeast Florida, knows where to get help.

It will travel through Jacksonville, the Southeast, and Puerto Rico while being used for shipping, helping connect survivors with free and confidential support along the way.

