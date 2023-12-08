Continuing to grow: Wawa opening new store in St. Johns County, offering free coffee

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Wawa has announced its newest store location will open in St. Johns County on Dec. 7.

Doors open for the first time at the new 54 Cypress Edge Dr. location at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers through the door will receive a limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirt.

Wawa said in a statement that all customers can enjoy a free coffee of any size from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO, said. “Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”

As is tradition at Wawa grand openings, the mascot Wally Goose will be on hand with oversized scissors, red ribbon, confetti, and fans to celebrate the new location.

Wawa said it will also recognize first responders with its signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition.

“Local first responders from St. Johns Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns Fire Rescue will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three-minutes,” the grand opening statement said. “Wawa will conclude the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks for $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.”

