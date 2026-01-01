Controlled burn in St. Johns County gets out of control as crews battle brush fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters were responding to a brush fire Thursday in the 1700 block of County Road 13A North, caused by an escaped controlled burn that has spread into the surrounding woods.

The Florida Forest Service was on the scene Thursday afternoon actively working to establish containment lines for the fire, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue. No homes were threatened by the blaze.

In addition to the Florida Forest Service, local firefighters have deployed teams to combat the spread of the fire. They are working diligently to create containment lines to prevent further encroachment into the woods.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant. They are advised to report any spot fires that may arise due to the current fire weather conditions, which can contribute to the fire’s spread.

St. John County brush fire St. John County brush fire (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

