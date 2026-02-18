Convicted felon arrested after nearly 70 pounds of marijuana found in Westside home: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon faces multiple charges after nearly 70 pounds of marijuana were found in his residence on the Westside, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, District 5 Patrol officers responded to a report involving multiple shots fired near Wilcox Street and West 5th Street on February 11.

Officers conducted a protective sweep after seeing a home with multiple bullet holes. They found 68.68 pounds of marijuana and discovered multiple bullet holes through the interior walls.

During the search warrant, Narcotics Unit detectives found two guns (a Glock and a rifle) and more than $2,000 in cash.

25-year-old Benwah Wilson was arrested, and JSO says he faces charges of Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Felony Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Knowingly Renting a Structure for the Sale of Narcotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.