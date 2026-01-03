Convicted felon arrested in Wesconnett on multiple drug trafficking charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon, 39-year-old Jules Miller, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including felony drug trafficking charges, after a drug investigation, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, Narcotic detectives found where Miller was dealing drugs in Jacksonville through their investigation.

Based on JSO’s investigation, Miller used to sell and store illegal drugs in a house, apartment unit, and storage unit in the Wesconnett area.

Detectives found the following drugs after serving a search warrant on December 15:

17.9 grams of Fentanyl (nearly 9,000 potentially fatal doses)

193 grams of Methamphetamine-55.5 grams of Mushrooms

37.4 grams of Phenethylamines (Molly)

29.1 grams of Powder Cocaine

23.5 grams of Crack Cocaine

2.1 grams of Amphetamine pills

19.3 grams of Marijuana

18.5 grams of an unknown brown powder

The sheriff’s office also says detectives found 3 handguns (a convicted felon is not allowed to have), 3 pieces of jewelry, and almost $10,000 in cash.

Miller was soon arrested and faces multiple charges, including felony drug trafficking charges.

JSO urges anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood to contact them at 904-630-0500.

