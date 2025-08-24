Convicted Jacksonville sex offender pleads guilty to receiving child sexual abuse materials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man already convicted of child sex crimes has pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse materials online.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander James Koby admitted to downloading hundreds of illegal images and videos between March and December 2022.

Koby faces at least 15 years in prison and could get up to 40 years, plus a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing is set for November 20, 2025.

He’s been in federal custody since September 2024, after being transferred from state prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Court records show Koby was first convicted in 2014 for possessing child sexual abuse material. He was released in 2019 and placed on 25 years of supervised release.

Federal agents searched his home in December 2022 and found a computer, cellphone and external hard drive. All were seized.

Investigators say Koby admitted to using a specific browser to search for child abuse content and said he felt a “high” from “living dangerously.”

A forensic review of the devices uncovered 103 videos and 2,311 photos of children being sexually abused.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.