Cooling Centers to open Sunday in Jacksonville due to extreme heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With high heat expected this weekend, the city will open Cooling Centers across Jacksonville on Sunday, July 27.

The Cooling Centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Main Library (303 N. Laura St.)

Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.)

All city pools (29 total) and splash pads (16 total) — already open Sundays through Labor Day

The city is also working with JTA to help residents get to these centers.

Free rides will be available on Sunday. Just let the driver know you’re headed to a Cooling Center.

City leaders say the goal is to help more people stay safe during the extreme heat by giving them a cool place to go and making sure they can get there.

You can find more info, including a full list of Cooling Centers and hours, at Jacksonville.gov/StayCoolJax or JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax

