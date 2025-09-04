The Corner at Debs Store celebrates first anniversary with 904 Day block party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Corner at Debs Store is celebrating its first anniversary with a block party for 904 Day at 2 p.m. at 1478 Florida Avenue in the Out East neighborhood.

The event will feature fresh food, fun, and neighborhood pride, marking a year of community engagement and local business growth.

On their website, The Corner at Debs Store explains that their store brings fresh produce and groceries to residents of Jacksonville’s Historic Eastside.

The original Debs store closed in 2011.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]