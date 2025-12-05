Council set to approve $15 million for UNF stadium renovations, other projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jags stadium may soon not be the only local stadium undergoing a renovation.

Legislation expected to pass council next week would infuse millions into facility improvements at UNF and other various projects and workforce development programs.

The $15 million package includes $6 million for phase one of a three-phase $38 million stadium renovation and facility upgrade at he university.

“They’re gonna get another $6 million from the state to match and private sector to go onto the next phases,” said Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11).

Arias, who is sponsoring the bill, said the city money will primarily go towards behind-the-scenes work like HVAC replacement and other deferred maintenance in the stadium.

But phase one also includes two and a half new soccer practice fields and improvements to the track and later phases will include the addition of a stadium canopy.

“It has to have a public use component. So, UNF, you’ll be able to use the track and field as an average person. Anybody can use it right now,” said Arias.

Arias’ bill goes beyond just UNF.

The remaining $9 million will be split between a new community center at Edward Waters University, workforce development programs at FSCJ and a new workforce training center for the Northeast Florida Builders Association.

“This is a bill that really encompasses a little bit of everything, and it’s a true win for Jacksonville,” said Arias.

Arias said the improvements at UNF will help ensure the university continues to be able to host NCAA track and field events well into the future and more public events.

And the university estimates the upgrades will push the stadium’s annual economic impact up to $15 million per year.

But don’t expect UNF to be getting a football team anytime soon.

“They haven’t alluded to that, but what I know for a fact is that they’re focused on NCAA tournaments and other types of tournaments here in Jacksonville,” said Arias.

The legislation will come up for a final vote during next Tuesday’s council meeting.

