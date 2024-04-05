Counterfeit solar eclipse glasses being sold; how to spot a fake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The countdown to the solar eclipse is on. It’s been seven years since the last total solar eclipse passed over the United States.

Here in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, we’ll only have a little more than two-thirds of the sun covered, according to the First Alert Weather team. However, it’s still incredibly important to protect your eyes.

Dr. Patel is an Ophthalmologist for Florida Eye Specialists and has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years. He said with the proper eclipse glasses, you’re good to go for Monday.

However, there are some counterfeit products on the market, according to the American Astronomical Society. You’ll want to ensure your glasses have the numbers 12312-2 on the inside handle, as well as, the manufacturer’s address listed. You can also test their legitimacy by trying them on.

“You shouldn’t really be even able to see your hand in front of your face with those glasses on,” Dr. Patel said.

Overall, the message from doctors and scientists is to be safe.

“Enjoy this event in the right way, because it is something that doesn’t come often and is very cool to experience,” Dr. Patel said.

