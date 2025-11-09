Country star Maren Morris to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in April 2026

Local

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Country music sensation Maren Morris is set to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 27 and 28, 2026, with shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Morris, known for her dynamic vocals and prolific songwriting, takes the stage. Ticket prices range from $66.40 to $109.49, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Maren Morris has established herself as a powerhouse in the music industry, earning a GRAMMY® Award, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Her music has achieved multiplatinum and gold certifications worldwide, amassing billions of streams.

Her discography includes three acclaimed albums: HERO (2016), GIRL (2019), and Humble Quest (2022). Morris’s versatility shines through her collaborations with artists like Zedd on the 6x-platinum hit “The Middle,” as well as duets with Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow.

