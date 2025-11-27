County-by-County | 2025 Holiday parades around Northeast Florida 🎄

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the brightest. Holiday parades are aplenty around Northeast Florida following Thanksgiving as the streets and waterways are set to be lined with lights, well wishers, music and holiday cheer.

And don’t forget Santa sightings! 🎅

Here’s a county-by-county list of holiday parades happening throughout our area.

Baker County

What: Christmas Festival Lighted Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Through the streets of downtown Macclenny - ending at City Hall

Bradford County

What: Starke Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Call Street, Starke

What: Merry Melrose Christmas Parade

When: 10 a.m., Dec. 13

Where: FL-26, Melrose

Clay County

What: Green Cove Springs Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Downtown Green Cove Springs

What: Middleburg Christmas Parade

When: 2 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: 3829 Sergeant Bradley Crose Road

What: Oakleaf Christmas Parade

When: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy and Plantation Oaks Blvd

What: Keystone Heights Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Keystone Heights Historic Pavilion at Lake Geneva, 565 S. Lawrence Blvd.

What: Whitey’s Fish Camp Lighted Boat Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: 2032 County Road 220, Fleming Island

What: Orange Park Firetruck Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 19

Where: Orange Park Town Hall Park

Columbia County

What: Rotory Club of Lake City Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Starting at Memorial Stadium, turning onto Marion, and ending S of the DOT Building on Marion.

Duval County

What: Springfield Holiday Tree Lighting & Lantern Parade

When: 5 p.m., Nov. 25

Where: Sesquicentennial Park, 1527 N. Main St.

What: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

When: 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29

Where: Along the north and south banks of the St. Johns River

Flagler County

What: Holiday at the Beach Parade

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Beginning at North 6th Street and ending at South 6th Street

What: Starlight Parade

When: 4 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Central Park in Town Center, Palm Coast

Nassau County

What: City of Fernandina Beach Lighted Christmas Parade

When: 5 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Parade route starts at Central Park

What: Yulee Christmas Parade and Festival

When: 4 p.m., Dec. 20

Where: 86142 Goodbread Road Yulee

What: Hilliard Santa Parade

When: 9 a.m., Dec. 13

Where: 3794 Pecan St, Hilliard

What: Amelia Island Dickens Illuminated Procession

When: 5 p.m., Dec.11

Where: 102 Centre St., Fernandina Beach

Putnam County

What: Palatka Christmas Parade

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 28

Where: St. Johns Avenue

St. Johns County

What: St. Augustine Christmas Parade

When: 9 a.m., Dec. 6

Where: Parade starts at the Shrine of Our Lady de La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios, 27 Ocean Avenue

What: St. Augustine Regatta of Lights

Where: 6 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Along St. Augustine’s bayfront between the Bridge of Lions and the Castillo de San Marcos

What: Hastings Holiday Market Christmas Parade

When: 10 a.m., Dec. 13

Where: 418 N. Main St.

Union County

What: City of Lake Butler Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Downtown Lake Butler

