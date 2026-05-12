Florida launches 2026 Future Chef contest for students statewide

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is now accepting entries for the 2026 Florida Future Chef competition, a statewide cooking contest for kids.

The contest is open to Florida students ages 8 to 12.

Participants must submit a two- to five-minute video showing their version of a favorite school meal using Florida-grown ingredients.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

State officials say the goal is to get students thinking about healthier meals that follow national school lunch nutrition standards, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins.

Entries are open through July 13 at 11:59 p.m.

From submissions across the state, three finalists will be chosen to compete in a three-day finale in Tampa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Finalists will compete for prizes, including up to $5,000 in college savings.

The winner will also earn the title of Florida Future Chef Champion, and their recipe could be turned into a real school meal.

Parents and students can learn more about the contest, review the rules and apply here: Floridafuturechef.com

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.