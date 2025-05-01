Coyote killed after multiple attacks, ‘abnormal activity’ reported in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach residents are breathing a little easier after a 2-day manhunt for an aggressive coyote has come to a close.

“We’re delighted today to say that we think we have closure on this episode,” said Mayor Curtis Ford of Atlantic Beach.

The last attack happened Wednesday night to Ashton Kennedy.

“I was walking down the road walking my dog, and he comes out the woods trying to attack us. He runs at my dog, grabs the leash, I was able to pick him up and then I threw him down, and when I threw him down, he came back and bit me in the leg,” said Kennedy.

The attack put him in the hospital until 2 am. After the coyote bit Kennedy, officers fired a round at it. Atlantic Beach police found the coyote Thursday morning around 11 am under an abandoned car, dead. They confirmed Thursday afternoon that the bullet is what killed it.

Now that the coyote has been removed from the area, mothers like Katie Pacetti and her three-year-old child are feeling safer.

“Just happy to know that the neighborhood is going to be a little bit safe because that was pretty scary,” said Pacetti.

Beach

Kevin Dissmore is a wildlife expert.

“Being out in the daytime and walking around the street, shaking its head, abnormal activity, if you see signs like that, you definitely want to contact FWC or the police right away because it’s most likely rabid,” said Dissmore.

The coyote will now be tested for rabies. Dissmore says in the meantime, people should be keeping an eye out for other potentially rabid animals in the area.

Officials tell Action News Jax they expect the test results in the next few days.

