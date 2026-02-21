Coyote spotted at Camachee Cove Marina, safely relocated

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Friday morning, a coyote was spotted at Camachee Cove Marina, according to a post on the marina’s official Facebook page.

At first, marina workers thought the animal was a lost dog. But a closer look revealed it was actually a coyote exploring the waterfront area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Marina staff kept an eye on the coyote and made sure everyone stayed safe until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrived to help, according to the Facebook post.

No injuries were reported, and FWC officials safely captured the coyote and said it will be relocated to a wooded area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.