Crash closes all northbound I-295 lanes in Jacksonville | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 6:51 AM: Florida Highway Patrol says this accident involves a semi versus the barrier wall and the semi is overturned blocking all northbound I-295 lanes near I-10. Injuries are reported, according to FHP.

6:33 AM: All northbound Interstate 295 lanes are closed Thursday morning due to a crash at Interstate 10.

