Crash closes Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6 AM: All lanes of Dunn Avenue are closed Thursday morning due to a crash with injuries, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The wreck occurred in the area of the 2500 block.

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